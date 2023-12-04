All Time Low is reaching a new local high for gigs.
The four-member band from Towson is set to play the halftime show on New Year’s Eve at the Ravens’ game against the Miami Dolphins.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: New Year’s Eve in Baltimore to feature the Ravens against the Miami Dolphins, All Time Low
