Holiday travel can be expensive for students looking to return home, however, Amazon may be Santa this year.
The company announced they’re helping students save this season by offering Prime Student members $25 domestic flights.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Beginning today, Prime Student members can book select domestic flights through December 5. Those interested can click here.
This deal covers travel between mid-December through early January.
A total of 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during this promotion, with 1,000 tickets dropping each day, the company says.
For more information, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Amazon To Offer $25 Domestic Flights For Prime Student Members appeared first on 92 Q.
Amazon To Offer $25 Domestic Flights For Prime Student Members was originally published on 92q.com
-
Students At Kansas High School Stage Walkout After Viral Video Shows Black Teen Suffer Racist Attack
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Here’s How You Could Get A Free Lyft Ride In Maryland This Holiday Season
-
Texas Attorney Arrested For Allegedly Smuggling Ecstasy-Laced Paperwork To Inmates
-
The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights
-
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink Has Returned
-
Mayor Brandon Scott Officially Launches Reelection Bid
-
Wheel Of Fortune LIVE Is Coming To Baltimore In 2024