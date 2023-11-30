WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago activist Chairman Fred Hampton returns to our classroom to discuss the attempt to add the Black Panther Party headquarters to the National Registry of Historic Places. Before we hear from the Chairman, Marketing expert Overton Wilkins will explain how AI Artificial Intelligence is changing the Marketing industry. Before Overton, author Ella Parlor will debut her book High Tolerance. Therapist Vicky Hayter will also discuss the trauma many Blacks have yet to address.

Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Chairman Fred Hampton, Overton Wilkins, Ella Parlor & Vicky Hayter l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com