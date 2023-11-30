November is Diabetes Awareness Month so it’s the perfect time to learn about all the different types of diabetes. Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes which is diabetes while pregnant, are the more common types that we hear about but there are many misconceptions surrounding each of them.
5 Black Diabetics Talk Misconceptions Of Type 1 Diabetes, Symptoms, Dating With T1D, Pregnancy + More
I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2006 and have had my ups and downs living with this autoimmune disease so it’s always been great to connect with other Black type 1 diabetics. I am excited to bring together a few more of my T1D friends to talk about different topics throughout Diabetes Awareness month. Our fourth and final topic was Type 1 Diabetes and Travel.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
I had the pleasure of being joined on Instagram Live by ZHANÉ who is based in Switzerland. She shared her diagnosis journey which involved a few different countries. Her and I also share travel advice for other Type 1 Didabetes travelers plus so much more! Watch our full conversation below and watch all 4 discussions from this month in the links below as well.
Also See:
Heath Update: Understanding The Major Breakthroughs In Diabetes Treatments
Diabetes Awareness Month: Type 1 Diabetes & Advocacy
Diabetes Awareness Month: Type 1 Diabetes & Faith
Diabetes Awareness Month: The Risks & Benefits Of Type 1 Diabetes & Pregnancy
Diabetes Awareness Month: How To Travel Smart With Type 1 Diabetes was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Students At Kansas High School Stage Walkout After Viral Video Shows Black Teen Suffer Racist Attack
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink Has Returned
-
Wheel Of Fortune LIVE Is Coming To Baltimore In 2024
-
The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights
-
Here’s How You Could Get A Free Lyft Ride In Maryland This Holiday Season
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
-
Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration