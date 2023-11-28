Listen Live
Zaki Baruti & Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on November 28, 2023

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti will examine why young people across the board are ignoring both Political Parties. He will discuss what this means for the 2024 elections. Before Brother Zaki, Garveyite Brother Senghor Baye will lead a panel discussion on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland and talk about several upcoming programs in the DMV.

