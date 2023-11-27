Kwanzaa creator Dr. Maulana Karenga takes over our classroom to weigh in on the Gaza/Israel conflict. He will also explain the principles of Kwanzaa and how it became an international celebration for Blacks. Before Dr. Karenga, former Louisiana State Trooper Carl Cavalier will update us on his fight to regain his job. He was fired for blowing the whistle on a group of white State Troopers involved in the cover-up death of a Black motorist. Baltimore activist Kim Poole will also join us.
What Is The True Meaning Of Kwanzaa?
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Tiffany Haddish Opens Up On DUI Arrest, Will “Get Some Help”
- 2 New York City Men Cleared After Wrongful Convictions Vacated, Served Combined 50 Years
- Why Is Donald Trump STILL Out Here Talking About Repealing Obamacare?
- Black Female-Owned Micro Businesses Soared In 2023, According To A New Survey
- ‘F****** Black People!’: Karen Gets Racist After Spitting At Pro-Palestine Demonstrators
Dr. Maulana Karenga, Carl Cavalier & Kim Poole l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
-
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink Has Returned
-
Coppin State University Launches Housing Initiative For Low-Income Students
-
Professor Manu Ampim, Dr. Jude Azard & Xavier Eikerenkoetter l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Wheel Of Fortune LIVE Is Coming To Baltimore In 2024
-
The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark