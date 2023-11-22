Former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre Sued By Ex-Assistant For Sexual Assault

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Former Bay Boy Records President Harve Pierre is being sued by a former assistant for sexual assault, amongst other allegations.

Rolling Stone reports that Pierre, a longtime member of Diddy’s inner circle of Bad Boy executives, is being accused of grooming and sexually assaulting the victim, who is unnamed. The Jane Doe plaintiff filed her lawsuit in the New York County Supreme Court.

“Pierre used his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her,” says the filing, per Rolling Stone. “Pierre engaged in a year-long pattern of grooming plaintiff, leading to sexual harassment of plaintiff, and sexual assault.”

The lawsuit also names Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises as co-defendants, the Jane Doe assistant alleges that Pierre assaulted her multiple times between 2016 and 2017. She is seeking unspecified damages that will reportedly “fully and fairly compensate” her for her pain and suffering.

Recently, Diddy was sued by former Bad Boy artist and ex-girl girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura for allegations that included rape and sex trafficking. However, the case was settled out of court about a day after she filed the lawsuit.

It is Pierre, who met Diddy while they both attended Howard University, who is initially heard on the late Craig Mack’s “Flava In Ya Ear,” one of Bad Boy’s earliest hit records.

This story is developing.

