Washington Wizards Deni Avdija Disappointed In DC Sports Fan Culture But Has Hopes On Improvement

Playing for the Nation’s Capital can be a gift and a curse. It’s the home of so many Americans from different parts of the world. It’s not unusual to go to a sporting event for any of the Washington professional teams (Commanders, Wizards, Nationals, Capitals, Mystics, DC United, Spirit) and see the opposing team’s fans filling the stands. Friday, November 17’s game against the New York Knicks is recent is clear example of this.
The Washington Wizards took on the New York Knicks in another In-Season Tournament game. The Knicks went on to win the game 120-99. Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Knicks fans in attendance started to chant “Let’s Go Knicks” In the after game press conference, Inside the Wizards Staff Writer BreAnna Holmes asked Wizards forward Deni Avdija about the Knicks fans chanting, here is his response:
Many fans could say if they gave us something to cheer about we’d cheer but having the opposing team’s fans drown out the home team in their arena is a culture DC has to get rid of. Continue reading on Inside The Wizards.
Read More Sports News:
- Exploring The History Of The NBA’s Lack Of Black Ownership
- Video Shows Racist University Of Alabama Football Fans Tell Black Texas Players To ‘Go Back To The Projects’
- ‘Racist’: Ex-Northwestern Players Accuse Fired Coach Pat Fitzgerald Of Being Anti-Black Amid Hazing Fallout
- The Highest-Paid Players In The NFL Are Black Quarterbacks
- Why Are There So Few Black American Players In Major League Baseball?
- Jason Whitlock Attacks Asian Journalist Who Was Called Ethnic Slur By White Radio Host
- Will Damar Hamlin Play Football Again? Bills GM Joins NFL Doctor’s Optimism
- The NBA Has A History Of Drug Testing Players After Big Games
- Should Brandon Miller Be Allowed To Play? Debate Rages Over College Hoops Star Embroiled In Gun Controversy
- Secular Group Demands Deion Sanders Stop ‘Religious Exercises With Players’ At University Of Colorado
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Washington Wizards Deni Avdija Disappointed In DC Sports Fan Culture But Has Hopes On Improvement was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Mississippi ‘Voter Intimidation’ By Police Reported Near HBCU, State’s Largest Polling Place In Black City
-
Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration
-
66-Year-Old Man In Anne Arundel County Accused Of Licking Trick-Or-Treaters Ear & Pulling A Gun On Her Mother
-
Zaki Baruti & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Baltimore Police fatally shoot man who they say pointed a gun at them; officer also injured
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
-
Professor Manu Ampim, Dr. Jude Azard & Xavier Eikerenkoetter l The Carl Nelson Show
-
SMS ESIGN Consent & Text Policy and Text Club Terms