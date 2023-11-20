Mayor Brandon Scott has officially launched a reelection bid to keep his job for another term.
During a news conference this past weekend, the mayor laid out his accomplishments and hopes to continue what he started in Baltimore.
Mayor Scott made the announcement Saturday afternoon at Cahill Recreation Center.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
During his remarks, Scott reminded the crowd that he has been serving the city for the last 17 years.
Additionally, alongside his supporters, he also highlighted Scott’s administration’s partnership with Baltimore Police to reduce the city’s homicide rate also got the spotlight, as the city is on track to not hit 300 homicides for the first time in eight years.
Check out more from the announcement below:
In total, eight people are in the run to be the city’s next mayor.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Mayor Brandon Scott Officially Launches Reelection Bid appeared first on 92 Q.
Mayor Brandon Scott Officially Launches Reelection Bid was originally published on 92q.com
-
Mississippi ‘Voter Intimidation’ By Police Reported Near HBCU, State’s Largest Polling Place In Black City
-
Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration
-
66-Year-Old Man In Anne Arundel County Accused Of Licking Trick-Or-Treaters Ear & Pulling A Gun On Her Mother
-
Zaki Baruti & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Baltimore Police fatally shoot man who they say pointed a gun at them; officer also injured
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
-
Professor Manu Ampim, Dr. Jude Azard & Xavier Eikerenkoetter l The Carl Nelson Show
-
SMS ESIGN Consent & Text Policy and Text Club Terms