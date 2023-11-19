Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at the Age of 96

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

ATLANTA, Ga.–Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Sunday at the age of 96. She was the wife of former President Jimmy Carter. The Carter Center announced that she died peacefully at her home.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” said Jimmy Carter in a statement.

She is survived by her children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Rosalynn had entered hospice care at home earlier this month, six months after she was diagnosed with dementia.

The Carter Center is a nonprofit that Rosalynn and Jimmy started to focus on human rights.

After leaving the White House in 1981, Rosalynn promised to advocate for mental health and other causes. She also wrote several books. She and her husband also contributed to the expansion of the nonprofit housing organization Habitat for Humanity. Carter was the second-longest-lived first lady after Bess Truman, and was the longest-married first lady. Both Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999.

