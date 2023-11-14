Author Tyrene Wright is the author of the book Booker T Washinton and Africa: The Making of a Pan Africanist and will join our classroom. Before Dr. Wright, the daughter of America’s alleged first Master Spy, Charlotte Dennett will offer a different perspective on the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. The President of Appeal Inc., Dr. Kelechi Egwin, will also be in our classroom.
Personal Stories From An Afro-Palestinian
FAQS Answered: Read Our Israel-Palestine Battle Breakdown Inside
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Congressional Black Caucus Swears In 60th Member, Gabe Amo, Newly Elected US Rep From Rhode Island
- Jailbird Singer R. Kelly Sues Feds & Tasha K, Alleging Leaks Of Personal Info
- Dr. Tyrene Wright, Charlotte Dennett & Dr. Kelechi Egwin l The Carl Nelson Show
- Breonna Taylor Civil Rights Case: A Timeline Of Events In The Trial
- According To New Book Donald Trump Hung Up On Kim Kardashian Because He Was BIG MAD About Alleged Vote For Joe Biden
Dr. Tyrene Wright, Charlotte Dennett & Dr. Kelechi Egwin l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Mississippi ‘Voter Intimidation’ By Police Reported Near HBCU, State’s Largest Polling Place In Black City
-
66-Year-Old Man In Anne Arundel County Accused Of Licking Trick-Or-Treaters Ear & Pulling A Gun On Her Mother
-
Zaki Baruti & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans
-
SMS ESIGN Consent & Text Policy and Text Club Terms
-
Marijuana Likely To Be Decriminalized in DC?
-
Commemorating The 65th Anniversary Of ‘The Kissing Case’
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-31-2023]