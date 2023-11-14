Listen Live
Dr. Tyrene Wright, Charlotte Dennett & Dr. Kelechi Egwin l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on November 14, 2023

Author Tyrene Wright is the author of the book Booker T Washinton and Africa: The Making of a Pan Africanist and will join our classroom. Before Dr. Wright, the daughter of America’s alleged first Master Spy, Charlotte Dennett will offer a different perspective on the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. The President of Appeal Inc., Dr. Kelechi Egwin, will also be in our classroom.

Personal Stories From An Afro-Palestinian

FAQS Answered: Read Our Israel-Palestine Battle Breakdown Inside

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Dr. Tyrene Wright, Charlotte Dennett & Dr. Kelechi Egwin l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

