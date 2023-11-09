Students At 8 D.C. Middle Schools Qualify For $22K College Scholarships

Seventh graders at eight middle schools in D.C. have received an incredible opportunity, thanks to federal funding that automatically qualifies them for valuable college scholarships.
Under this program, all seventh graders in these participating schools become eligible for a substantial $22,000 college scholarship, a remarkable chance for their future.
The Department of Education allocated $21 million in grant funds to D.C., as announced by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education. This funding comes from the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) initiative and will benefit approximately 480 middle school students in Ward 7 and Ward 8.
Xavier Mendes, a seventh grader at Friendship Charter Schools’ Blow Pierce Middle School, is one of the many students who will benefit from this scholarship opportunity. He has a clear vision for his future, aspiring to become a lawyer dedicated to advocating for patients who struggle with medical bills.
The schools where students are eligible for these scholarships include:
– Excel Academy
– Hart Middle School
– Johnson Middle School
– Kelly Miller Middle School
– Kramer Middle School
– Sousa Middle School
– Friendship Charter Schools’ Blow Pierce Middle School
– Southeast Middle School
Beyond the financial support, students will gain access to valuable college-readiness workshops for their families, guidance from life skills coaches, engaging cultural activities within the D.C. area, and financial assistance for college tours. This initiative promises to open doors and create opportunities for these young scholars.
source: The DMV Daily
