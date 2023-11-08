Maryland Care Worker Sentenced For Leaving Man With Autism Alone in Stolen Van

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A former Maryland care facility worker, Kelly Barry, has been sentenced to several months in jail after pleading guilty to a serious incident. Barry left a vulnerable adult, under his care, alone in a vehicle that was subsequently stolen while he was making food deliveries.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

At the sentencing hearing, Barry was ordered to serve 180 days in jail. In 2022, he worked as a direct support professional for Community Options, a residential facility in Rockville, where his responsibilities included accompanying individuals with special needs on community outings.

According to court documents, between June and October, Barry would pick up the individuals and, on occasion, use the facility’s van to make food deliveries while still being on duty.

On October 19, while working with a non-verbal man with autism, Barry drove to Washington, D.C., and made a total of five food deliveries. During the last delivery, the man with autism was left alone in the vehicle, and the van was stolen.

Shockingly, Barry failed to inform the police that the man with autism was in the vehicle when it was stolen. Hours later, the man was discovered by the PGPD, wandering barefoot in the middle of traffic on the I-495.

A portion of Barry’s jail time will be suspended, and in addition to his 180-day sentence, he was placed on 14 months of supervised probation, ordered to complete 90 hours of community service, and is prohibited from working with individuals who are unable to care for themselves.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans

What Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in The DMV?

Teen Charged In Morgan State University Campus Shooting, Second Suspect Identified

Morgan State University Cancels Homecoming Activities For The Time In History & Classes For The Remainder Of The Week

Chaos Erupts At Parkdale High School Dispute Turns Physical

Judge Terminates Conservatorship Between Michael Oher & Tuohy Family

Baltimore Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson Dies At 86

Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins To Miss Rest Of Season With Torn Achilles

Howard University Enhances Security Measures Following Assault On 4 Students

Dunkin’ Officially Rolls Out Fall Flavors!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Maryland Care Worker Sentenced For Leaving Man With Autism Alone in Stolen Van was originally published on woldcnews.com