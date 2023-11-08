Listen Live
National

Professor Griff, Attorney Dwight Petitt, Brother Obie & Minister Imam Abdul Salaam Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on November 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

Public Enemy’s Minister of Information Professor Griff will weigh in on the Israel-Palestinian conflict from an artist’s point of view. Before Griff, attorney Dwight Petitt checks in and Baltimore NOI, Student Minister Imam Abdul Salaam Muhammad will discuss the Nation’s vision for Black Baltimore. Before the Imam, Journalist Brother Obie will update us on Assata Shakur.

Learn More About The 54 Countries In Africa

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Professor Griff, Attorney Dwight Petitt, Brother Obie & Minister Imam Abdul Salaam Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close