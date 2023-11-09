Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on Thursday of two counts of perjury by a federal jury.
Jurors took about seven hours to convict Mosby of lying about experiencing financial difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic to withdraw money early from a retirement account to buy two vacation homes in Florida.
this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury
