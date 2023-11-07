Listen Live
Dr. Edwin Nichols, Shushanna Shakur & Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on November 7, 2023

Clinical/Industrial Psychologist Dr. Edwin Nichols, who is known for exploring the Philosophical aspects of cultural differences will join our classroom. He will report on the expected impact of AI Artificial intelligence on the Black Community. Before Dr. Nichols, Detroit activist Shushanna Shakur previews the Malcolm X 60th anniversary celebration in the Motor City. DC Holistic Doctor and Restaurant Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah will also check-in.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Dr. Edwin Nichols, Shushanna Shakur & Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

