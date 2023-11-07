Clinical/Industrial Psychologist Dr. Edwin Nichols, who is known for exploring the Philosophical aspects of cultural differences will join our classroom. He will report on the expected impact of AI Artificial intelligence on the Black Community. Before Dr. Nichols, Detroit activist Shushanna Shakur previews the Malcolm X 60th anniversary celebration in the Motor City. DC Holistic Doctor and Restaurant Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah will also check-in.
What Was Malcolm X Working On When He Was Assassinated?
Fact vs Fiction: Malcolm X, MLK And The Truth About Their Relationship
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
Dr. Edwin Nichols, Shushanna Shakur & Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
