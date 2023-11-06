Dr. James Taylor, Dr. Jason Anthony & Sister Marsha l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Write a Black Politics expert Dr. James Taylor takes over our classroom on Monday morning. Dr. Taylor, a Political scientist by trade, will explain why the Israel/ Hamas issue is forcing many Blacks to take positions. He will also address the voter recall in California, Crime, and Law and Order issues impacting the 2024 election. Before Dr. Taylor, Psychologist Dr. Jason Anthony checks in to provide information on how to respond to young people with anger management issues. Sister Marsha will also update us on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

