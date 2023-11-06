Listen Live
Dr. James Taylor, Dr. Jason Anthony & Sister Marsha l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on November 6, 2023

Write a Black Politics expert Dr. James Taylor takes over our classroom on Monday morning. Dr. Taylor, a Political scientist by trade, will explain why the Israel/ Hamas issue is forcing many Blacks to take positions. He will also address the voter recall in California, Crime, and Law and Order issues impacting the 2024 election. Before Dr. Taylor, Psychologist Dr. Jason Anthony checks in to provide information on how to respond to young people with anger management issues. Sister Marsha will also update us on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland.

