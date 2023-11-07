Listen Live
Lamar Jackson is ‘completely fine’ after apparent leg injury, Harbaugh says

Published on November 7, 2023

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs down the field during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

Source: Kylie Cooper / Kylie Cooper The Baltimore Banner

Rest easy, Lamar Jackson is “completely fine,” coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.

The quarterback took a hit in the third quarter on a fourth-and-2 play and was slow to get up. Although he stayed on the field for the rest of the drive, he was shaking his leg and obviously testing it out.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Lamar Jackson is ‘completely fine’ after apparent leg injury, Harbaugh says

 

