Rest easy, Lamar Jackson is “completely fine,” coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
The quarterback took a hit in the third quarter on a fourth-and-2 play and was slow to get up. Although he stayed on the field for the rest of the drive, he was shaking his leg and obviously testing it out.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Lamar Jackson is ‘completely fine’ after apparent leg injury, Harbaugh says
The post Lamar Jackson is ‘completely fine’ after apparent leg injury, Harbaugh says appeared first on 92 Q.
Lamar Jackson is ‘completely fine’ after apparent leg injury, Harbaugh says was originally published on 92q.com
-
Notable Hoosiers Comment Memories Of IU Hall Of Fame Coach Bob Knight
-
Mississippi ‘Voter Intimidation’ By Police Reported Near HBCU, State’s Largest Polling Place In Black City
-
66-Year-Old Man In Anne Arundel County Accused Of Licking Trick-Or-Treaters Ear & Pulling A Gun On Her Mother
-
Face The Facts: 05-13-2021
-
Three Students Injured In Shooting Near Carver Vocational-Technical High School
-
Baltimore County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway On Halloween
-
NYC Activist Charles Barron, LA Activist Spencer Brown & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show
-
White Men Face Only Misdemeanor After Giving ‘Brain Injury’ To Black Woman They Brutally Beat In Minnesota