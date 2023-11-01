Author and Economist Dr. Julianne Malveaux will be back in our classroom to explain why the economy appears to be improving, yet inflation continues. She will also discuss what this means for the 2024 Presidential Race and why so many Rappers are supporting Trump. Before Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Baltimore activist Bill Godin previews the Black Men Unifying Black Men Breakfast meeting. Math Teacher Akil Parker will also talk about the challenges of teaching the subject to our children.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Notable Hoosiers Comment Memories Of IU Hall Of Fame Coach Bob Knight
- Bob Knight, IU Hall Of Fame Basketball Coach, Dies From Ongoing Illness
- Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024
- Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Bill Godin & Akil Parker l The Carl Nelson Show
- Black Churches In Florida Are Teaching Non-Whitewashed Black History Since The State Won’t
Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Bill Godin & Akil Parker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
White Men Face Only Misdemeanor After Giving ‘Brain Injury’ To Black Woman They Brutally Beat In Minnesota
-
President Biden Speaks About Situation in Israel
-
Baltimore County Public Schools To Host HBCU Fair This Saturday, Oct. 14
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Breast Cancer, IRS Shifts, and More
-
$9,000 Reward Being Offered For Information Leading To An Arrest In Morgan State University Campus Shooting
-
25 Photos Of Tropical Storm Hilary Wreaking Havoc In Southern California
-
MTA Maryland Ticketing Machines To Only Accept Cash Due To System Upgrades
-
Download The 1010 WOLB Mobile App For Your Smartphone