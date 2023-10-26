Listen Live
Kemetologist Tony Browder, Activist Preacher Anthony Williams & Metaphysician Minister Amlak l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on October 26, 2023

Kemetologist Tony Browder returns to our classroom to preview Friday’s documentary about Dr. Runoko Rashidi. Tony will detail the proceedings and discuss the panel discussion following the showing. Before Brother Tony, Chicago Activist Preacher Anthony Williams will explain why he has chosen to take his mission to end gun violence to the White House and Congress. Metaphysician Minister Amlak checks in to give you a free energy chart reading if you provide him with your name and date of birth.

