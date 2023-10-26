WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Kemetologist Tony Browder returns to our classroom to preview Friday’s documentary about Dr. Runoko Rashidi. Tony will detail the proceedings and discuss the panel discussion following the showing. Before Brother Tony, Chicago Activist Preacher Anthony Williams will explain why he has chosen to take his mission to end gun violence to the White House and Congress. Metaphysician Minister Amlak checks in to give you a free energy chart reading if you provide him with your name and date of birth.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Kemetologist Tony Browder, Activist Preacher Anthony Williams & Metaphysician Minister Amlak l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com