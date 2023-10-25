Ashra Kwesi, Dr. Rosie Milligan & Activist Carl Snowden l The Carl Nelson Show

The Master Teacher, Ashra Kwesi returns to our classroom to delve into a fascinating discussion as he explores the differences between Egyptian Egyptologists and African-centered Egyptologists. Brother Kwesi will also report on his recent Egypt trip and his upcoming Masonic Lodge engagement. Before Ashra Kwesi, Publisher, Author, and Entrepreneur Dr. Rosie Milligan will check in. Activist Carl Snowden will also discuss the medical experiments carried out on mostly Black Philadelphia inmates. The practice has since been scrapped, and the city has apologized.
