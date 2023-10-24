Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari, Dr. Barbara Reynolds & Samuel Jordan l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Write Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will provide an AI Artificial Intelligence update. Brother Sadiki will explain the Ascension Algorithm and its relationship to Spiritual Technology. Before Brother Sadiki, Dr. Barbara Reynolds will debut her book, The Rise and Fall of the Techno-Messiah, Technology and the End Times. The Baltimore Transit Equality Coalitions’ Samuel Jordan will also discuss the fight to complete the Red Line in his city.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

was originally published on woldcnews.com