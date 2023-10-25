Listen Live
Local

Teen Shot At Edmondson Heights Elementary School Playground During Dismissal

Published on October 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County Police are investigating after a  teenager was injured in a shooting at a playground at Edmondson Heights Elementary School.

The teen is in stable condition after being shot in the upper body, according to reports. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Police said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. outside of the school in the 1600 block of Langford Road in Woodlawn.

The victim was found nearby.  The school was placed on lockdown but at the time of the shooting, students were mostly dismissed.

All students at the elementary school are safe.

Baltimore County Police have added more officers in the area while the incident is being investigated.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

The post Teen Shot At Edmondson Heights Elementary School Playground During Dismissal appeared first on 92 Q.

Teen Shot At Edmondson Heights Elementary School Playground During Dismissal  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close