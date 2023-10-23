Dr. David Horne & Financial Expert Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show

Pan African Advocate Dr. David Horne takes over our classroom to reflect on how the GOP civil war impacts US international and domestic policy. Dr. Horne will also address Voter Apathy in the Black Community. Before Dr. Horne, Banking and Financial expert Darnell Parker will join us. Darnell will discuss The US debt, high-interest rates, liquidity, the Stock Market, and the next wave of Bank closures.
