Dr. David Horne & Financial Expert Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show

Pan African Advocate Dr. David Horne takes over our classroom to reflect on how the GOP civil war impacts US international and domestic policy. Dr. Horne will also address Voter Apathy in the Black Community. Before Dr. Horne, Banking and Financial expert Darnell Parker will join us. Darnell will discuss The US debt, high-interest rates, liquidity, the Stock Market, and the next wave of Bank closures.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

