Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner To Be Held At Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center

Baltimore City officials announced Monday that the annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner will take place at a new location this year.
Mayor Brandon Scott and the organization’s director, Cynthia Brooks, announced Monday that the dinner will take place at the Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center.
Last week, it was announced that a new venue was needed due to the Patterson Park Recreation Center closure.
The nonprofit’s long-running Thanksgiving Dinner has provided meals to people in our city for the last 41 years!
