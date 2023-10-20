Season Canceled After Parent Allegedly Shoots Youth Football Coach For Not Starting Son

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Shaquille Latimore, a 30-year-old youth football coach from St. Louis, claimed he was shot several times by an angry parent during a practice game at Sherman Park on the north side of the city Oct.10. The rest of the football team’s season has been canceled as authorities investigate the incident.

According to KSDK, Latimore was released from the hospital Oct.18 after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his arm, forearm and leg at the hands of the suspect, identified as Daryl Brian Clemmons, according to the outlet.

“I am a miracle. I beat the odd,” the Coach — who leads St. Louis’ Bad Boyz team told KSDK. “I still have bullet fragments in my body, I can still feel it, but by the grace of God man, I’m blessed and I’m still here.”

During a practice game Oct.10, authorities alleged Clemmons pulled out a gun and began shooting Latimore as he was coaching the Bad Boyz. Police claimed the suspect was angry because his son wasn’t a starting player on the youth football team.

According to CNN, Clemmons was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action following the shooting. He’s currently being held without bail until his trial. Shaquille Latimore believes Clemmons should “face more charges.”

“He had no remorse whatsoever,” the coach added.

After the shooting, the City of St. Louis Recreation Division made the executive decision to suspend the Bad Boyz team from participating in the City Rec Legend’s Football League. Latimore said he was crushed by the news.

“I don’t know why they did that really. Our team is one of the best teams in that league. I am disappointed with their decision.”

Brother of the suspect alleged Coach Latimore provoked the shooting.

On Oct. 19, Clemmons attended a detention hearing where he claimed he shot Shaquille Latimore in self-defense. Several witnesses — including Clemmons’ brother — told his public defender that Latimore was the “aggressor” during the incident, KSDK reported Thursday.

A parent who allegedly witnessed the shooting told the outlet that the coach “walked off” the field during practice and showed Clemmons his gun before the two got into a fistfight.

Clemmons’ brother claimed that the coach had a friend hold his gun during the game.

“Him and my brother had a fist altercation and when he felt my brother got the best of him, he asked his friend for the gun back. In the midst of him getting the gun in his hand, my brother shot in self-defense.”

Clemmons’ next hearing is scheduled for November 22.

The post Season Canceled After Parent Allegedly Shoots Youth Football Coach For Not Starting Son appeared first on NewsOne.

