Morgan State University Professor Dr. Ray Winbush will update us on the recent shooting on his campus and discuss security at HBCUs’ campuses. He’ll also talk politics and detail his meeting with the late PLO leader, Yasser Arafat. Before Dr. Winbush, Historian Dr. Walter Williams will provide some background into the issues in North East Africa, known today as the Middle East. He will also explain the first inhabitants of the area, and how it was carved up.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Dr. Ray Winbush & Dr. Walter Williams l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com