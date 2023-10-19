Listen Live
Dr. Ray Winbush & Dr. Walter Williams l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on October 19, 2023

Morgan State University Professor Dr. Ray Winbush will update us on the recent shooting on his campus and discuss security at HBCUs’ campuses. He’ll also talk politics and detail his meeting with the late PLO leader, Yasser Arafat. Before Dr. Winbush, Historian Dr. Walter Williams will provide some background into the issues in North East Africa, known today as the Middle East. He will also explain the first inhabitants of the area, and how it was carved up.

