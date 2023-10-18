Wri Metaphysician & Master Herbalist Doctah B takes over our classroom to explain how to regain our natural God Power. Doctah B will also expose the truth about Genes and Soul Food. Before Doctah B, Baltimore NOI Captain Andrew will preview this weekend’s Peace Walk. Plus Comedian George Wallace joins us and LA’s Brother Askia will share some of the issues our young people are concerned with.
Doctah B, Baltimore NOI Captain Andrew, Comedian George Wallace & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
