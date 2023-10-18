WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Wri Metaphysician & Master Herbalist Doctah B takes over our classroom to explain how to regain our natural God Power. Doctah B will also expose the truth about Genes and Soul Food. Before Doctah B, Baltimore NOI Captain Andrew will preview this weekend’s Peace Walk. Plus Comedian George Wallace joins us and LA’s Brother Askia will share some of the issues our young people are concerned with.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Doctah B, Baltimore NOI Captain Andrew, Comedian George Wallace & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com