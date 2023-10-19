Jussie Smollett Enters Rehab Treatment Facility

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Jussie Smollett has kept himself busy in the wake of his ongoing criminal case in Chicago, but it appears the stress of the past few years is starting to affect his well-being. According to a new report, Jussie Smollett is entering a rehabilitation facility to gain some grounding as he continues to process and heal.

TMZ reports that Jussie Smollett, 41, will take time away from the public eye to get the necessary help he needs. The outlet obtained an exclusive quote from Smollet’s team explaining more.

From TMZ:

The rep tells us, “Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps.” We’re told Smollett is in an outpatient program.

Smollet’s last professional credit according to IMDB is serving as the producer and director for the 2021, B-Boy Blues.

Photo: Getty

