Dr. Jeff Menzise, Researcher Keidi Awadu & Engineer Calvin Lawrence l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on October 10, 2023

Doctor of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzise returns to our classroom to examine relationship issues between the Black Woman and the Black Man. He will discuss if the differences are real or manufactured to contribute to the demise of the Black Family. Before Dr. Jeff, researcher Keidi Awadu will review his latest project, Forged By Fire. Engineer Calvin Lawrence also previews his book: Hidden in White Sight: How Artificial Intelligence Empowers & Deepens Systemic Racism. . 

