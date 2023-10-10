WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Doctor of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzise returns to our classroom to examine relationship issues between the Black Woman and the Black Man. He will discuss if the differences are real or manufactured to contribute to the demise of the Black Family. Before Dr. Jeff, researcher Keidi Awadu will review his latest project, Forged By Fire. Engineer Calvin Lawrence also previews his book: Hidden in White Sight: How Artificial Intelligence Empowers & Deepens Systemic Racism. .

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Jeff Menzise, Researcher Keidi Awadu & Engineer Calvin Lawrence l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com