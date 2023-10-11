A seventh-grade BCPSS student was taken into custody on Wednesday after a loaded handgun was found in his possession.
According to reports from CBS Baltimore, the student attends Joseph C. Briscoe Academy.
Reports state the student left the school and returned with the gun after an altercation with a staff member. Baltimore City Schools Police were awaiting the student’s return to school after he said that he would return with a gun.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Stay with us for updates.
Seventh Grader After Altercation With Baltimore City Public School Staff Member was originally published on 92q.com
