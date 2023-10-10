President Biden Speaks About Situation in Israel

WASHINGTON — President Biden is calling the attacks by Hamas on Israel “an act of sheer evil.”
While speaking from the White House, Biden said more than 1,000 civilians have been “slaughtered” in Israel since Saturday, when the terrorist group launched a surprise attack.
At least 14 American citizens have been killed, and some American citizens are among those being held hostage by Hamas.
The president reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel and said his administration is working to send additional military assistance to the country.
American planes are expected to land in Israel in the days ahead. When Congress returns, Biden plans to ask lawmakers to take urgent action on the “national security requirements” of critical U.S. allies.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also travel to Israel this week to show U.S. support for the country. He’s expected to arrive Thursday to meet with senior Israeli officials.
