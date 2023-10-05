New Video Of Tupac Shakur at MGM Grand Shows His Large Crew

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A new video from the night that Tupac Shakur was shot has surfaced, showing the rapper heading out of the MGM Grand casino with a massive crowd.

A Las Vegas-area news network obtained never-before-seen surveillance footage of Tupac Shakur after his fight with Orlando Anderson on September 7, 1996, at the MGM Grand Casino. The video is different from the one that has already been publicized and has surfaced due to the arrest and indictment of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with Shakur’s murder that night. Anderson was Davis’ nephew and a member of a rival gang to the Mob Piru, a gang Shakur had been affiliated with.

The 27-year-old surveillance video shows Tupac Shakur and Marion “Suge” Knight after the moments where Shakur along with others assaulted Anderson in the casino’s lobby. The video captures a visibly angered Shakur walking out of the casino along with Knight and a huge crowd of other people heading out behind them. The video features several zoomed-in shots of Shakur as he departed.

The incident would take place shortly before Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight left in a BMW sedan. They would be confronted by Davis along with two other men at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a block off of the Las Vegas Strip where Deandre Smith, who was in the backseat, opened fire on them. Davis has gone on record as saying he was in the passenger seat and handed Smith the firearm. Both Smith and Anderson are now deceased.

According to Clark County officials, despite Davis’ claims that he wasn’t the man who shot and killed Shakur, he can still be charged with the murder itself for aiding and abetting. Davis is set to appear in court on Wednesday (October 4th). Suge Knight was contacted by TMZ at the California penitentiary about the situation and said he wouldn’t testify in the case. “I’m not going to get on the stand and testify, for what?”, he said.

