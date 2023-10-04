WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia Police have made an arrest after a video of a motorcyclist assaulting a young mother went viral on the internet.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore took to social media to inform the public that an arrest had been made.

The incident occured Sunday night when a group of bikers were seen surrounding a young woman’s car.

Nikki Bullock, a 23-year-old mother who was making deliveries for UberEats as her 5-year-old daughter and two-year-old son rode along.

In the video you can see a man jump on the back of the car, and try to break the window by stomping through it. He jumped up and came crashing down, eventually crushing glass into the backseat of the car where the kids were sitting in. When the glass broke, Bullock stepped out of the vehicle to approach the man.

He pulled out a gun and flashed it in her face. As Bullock did not flinch, he proceeded to headbutt but her with his motorcycle helmet as a small argument ensued.

“It was a little gun and at that point, my windshield was already broken so, what was he really going to do to me?” Bullock told NBC10 about the confrontation. “I’m just grateful that my kids are okay. There’s not a scratch on them.”

Further along in the video you see the camera pan left to a police car that was sitting in traffic, but did not get involved.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect, nor the charges he may face.

Philadelphia Police Arrest the Motorcyclist from Viral Assault Video was originally published on rnbphilly.com