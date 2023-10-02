WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Apple’s just-released iPhone 15 is too hot to handle… literally.

As reported by MacRumors (via WRAL TechWire), the tech giant is blaming a software bug and other issues tied to popular apps like Uber and Instagram for the newest model’s overheating issues.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It was initially suspected that the titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max was the culprit. However, that is not the case.

In fact, Apple says the titanium frame and aluminum substructure provides better heat dissipation than previous Pro models.

A Fix Is Coming

Apple is currently working on an update to the iOS17 operating system to prevent the devices from overheating. It’s also working with apps that are running in ways “causing them to overload the system.”

So far, Meta has already fixed the Instagram app, while Uber and other apps are still rolling out their updates.

As for Apple, there’s no word on when the iOS update will drop. However, it’s still safe for iPhone 15 owners to use their devices in the meantime.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” Apple in a statement.

“The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

Apple’s iPhone 15 Has Overheating Issues Due To Apps was originally published on foxync.com