Bronx Day Care Owner Husband Arrested In Mexico After Baby Overdose Death

The husband of the owner of a day care center in the Bronx that let a 1-year-old die from a drug overdose under their watch has been arrested in Mexico.

Gothamist is reporting that authorities didn’t initially release his name but CNN confirmed that it’s Felix Herrera Garcia, husband of day care owner Grei Mendez.

Also, 38-year-old co-conspirator Renny Antonio Parra Paredes was “arraigned in federal court on Monday (Sept. 25) on charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.” Paredes was the third man taken into custody after four children under the care of Mendez showed signs of opioid exposure. Tragically, 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici passed away as a result of being exposed to the drug.

After authorities got involved in the matter, they discovered a drug den in the day care center and uncovered large amounts of fentanyl and other drugs packaged inside the facility, including inside of the mats that the children used to sleep on.

The Associated Press reports:

A search of the Bronx day care center revealed a kilogram of fentanyl atop kids’ play mats in a closet and a stash of drug paraphernalia hidden inside the floor where children played, including glassine envelopes bearing a “Red Dawn” stamp, according to court documents.

That same stamp was allegedly found in the apartment where Paredes was staying, along with a cache of other drug supplies, the court filings indicated.

Cell phone location data suggested Paredes made regular stops at the Bronx day care center, while text messages show a phone number labeled “El Gallo” in regular communication with Brito about the operation, according to the filings.

Throw the book at all of them. Paredes is set to appear in federal court Monday (Oct. 2). We don’t expect things to go too well for him nor should they.

