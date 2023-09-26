Attorney Malik Shabazz & Garvyite Brother Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice, Attorney Malik Shabazz returns to our classroom to preview next month’s Reparations Convention. The two-day Atlanta event will feature many top Reparations advocates hoping to reach a consensus on the issue. Before attorney Malik, Garvyite Brother Senghor Baye will discuss the Annual International Community Clean-up Day where several Major cities on the continent and in the US are participating.

‘Bill Is Due’: San Francisco Advocates Urge City To Take Action On Reparations Recommendations

