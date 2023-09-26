Listen Live
Attorney Malik Shabazz & Garvyite Brother Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on September 26, 2023

The founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice, Attorney Malik Shabazz returns to our classroom to preview next month’s Reparations Convention. The two-day Atlanta event will feature many top Reparations advocates hoping to reach a consensus on the issue. Before attorney Malik, Garvyite Brother Senghor Baye will discuss the Annual International Community Clean-up Day where several Major cities on the continent and in the US are participating.

‘Bill Is Due’: San Francisco Advocates Urge City To Take Action On Reparations Recommendations

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

