The founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice, Attorney Malik Shabazz returns to our classroom to preview next month’s Reparations Convention. The two-day Atlanta event will feature many top Reparations advocates hoping to reach a consensus on the issue. Before attorney Malik, Garvyite Brother Senghor Baye will discuss the Annual International Community Clean-up Day where several Major cities on the continent and in the US are participating.
‘Bill Is Due’: San Francisco Advocates Urge City To Take Action On Reparations Recommendations
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Baltimore Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson Dies At 86
- Attorney Malik Shabazz & Garvyite Brother Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show
- Zoleka Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Dies Of Cancer At 43
- Flight attendant Found Dead with Cloth in Mouth at Philadelphia Airport Marriott
- More Than 1,000 Kids Reported Missing In Ohio This Year, Per Report
Attorney Malik Shabazz & Garvyite Brother Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Tropical Storm Warning Issued Along East Coast, Here’s How It Will Impact Maryland
-
Amazon To Hire 9,000 Employees In Maryland For The Upcoming Holiday Season
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Memphis Jail Deputies Indicted For Beating Black Inmate To Death
-
NJ Airport Restaurant That David Brooks Falsely Complained About Is Black-Owned
-
Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’
-
Alabama School District Promises ‘Disciplinary Action’ For Students’ Racist Snapchat Messages
-
‘Go Back To Africa’: Black Reporter’s Lawsuit Claims NFL Owner Was Racist On Zoom Call