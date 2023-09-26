The Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop last month was dismissed of all charges Tuesday.
The Incident occurred August 14 in Philadelphia, where police shot of Irizarry, after according to a police statement, saw Irizarry driving erratically, and when he pulled into a parking spot, they approached the vehicle.
Mark Dial, the officer, was facing seven charges including: murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime with intent, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression.
Brian McMonagle, defensive attorney for Mark Dial, expressed his sentiments that his client did not commit a crime and his clearance of charges is justified.
“There’s no way in this world this man committed murder,” Brian McMonagle, the defense attorney for Dial, said. “And every tragedy is not a crime.”
The charges were dismissed by Judge Wendy L. Pew, who said that she agreed “100%” with the defense in the case.
Philadelphia Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Eddie Irizarry Cleared of All Charges was originally published on rnbphilly.com
