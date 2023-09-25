Dr. David Horne & Financial Expert Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show

Pan-African scholar Dr. David Horne returns to our classroom and you don’t want to miss out on what he has to say. He’ll be previewing next year’s Pan African Conference, which will be held in Uganda and will bring together some of the brightest African minds from around the world but that’s not all! Before Dr. Horne takes the stage, banking and financial expert Darnell Parker will be discussing the book “The Myth That Made Us: How False Beliefs about Racism and Meritocracy Broke Our Economy.” Darnell will also cover important topics like inflation, labor strikes, corporate earnings, and the possibility of a government shutdown. And if you’re interested in reparations, you won’t want to miss out.
‘Bill Is Due’: San Francisco Advocates Urge City To Take Action On Reparations Recommendations
