WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Pan-African scholar Dr. David Horne returns to our classroom and you don’t want to miss out on what he has to say. He’ll be previewing next year’s Pan African Conference, which will be held in Uganda and will bring together some of the brightest African minds from around the world but that’s not all! Before Dr. Horne takes the stage, banking and financial expert Darnell Parker will be discussing the book “The Myth That Made Us: How False Beliefs about Racism and Meritocracy Broke Our Economy.” Darnell will also cover important topics like inflation, labor strikes, corporate earnings, and the possibility of a government shutdown. And if you’re interested in reparations, you won’t want to miss out.

‘Bill Is Due’: San Francisco Advocates Urge City To Take Action On Reparations Recommendations

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. David Horne & Financial Expert Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com