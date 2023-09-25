You heard it here folks, the CIAA Basketball Tournament is returning to Baltimore next February.
CIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament is returning to the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena.
The tournament is scheduled for February 26 through March 2, 2024.
RELATED: RECAP: Here’s Everything You Missed At CIAA’s Fan Fest
Currently, 13 schools are part of the conference, which is the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference.
Check out what CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parke had to say about the tournament returning to the Charm City:
“Over 100, and about 118, minority-owned businesses, African American owned businesses benefited. And they were able to get $1.2 million in support from this tournament. That’s something for us to celebrate, because these small businesses, they celebrate the tournament, they celebrate CIAA,” said Al Hutchinson, the President & CEO of Visit Baltimore.
Fans and the public can take advantage of the $10 off any ticket during the CIAA Media Day Sale by using promo code MEDIA10.
For more information on the tournament, click here.
Watch the full media day press conference, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
CIAA To Donate $70K In School Supplies To Baltimore City & Baltimore County Schools
Beyond Basketball: CIAA Tournament Is About Connecting Generations Through HBCU Culture
The post CIAA Basketball Tournament Is Returning To Baltimore In 2024 appeared first on 92 Q.
CIAA Basketball Tournament Is Returning To Baltimore In 2024 was originally published on 92q.com
-
Tropical Storm Warning Issued Along East Coast, Here’s How It Will Impact Maryland
-
Amazon To Hire 9,000 Employees In Maryland For The Upcoming Holiday Season
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Memphis Jail Deputies Indicted For Beating Black Inmate To Death
-
NJ Airport Restaurant That David Brooks Falsely Complained About Is Black-Owned
-
Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’
-
DID THEY FIND THE ALIENS? ‘Alien Corpses’ Unveiled in Mexico
-
‘Go Back To Africa’: Black Reporter’s Lawsuit Claims NFL Owner Was Racist On Zoom Call