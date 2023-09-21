Chairman Fred Hampton Jr., Musician Amande & Dr. Denise Wright l The Carl Nelson Show

Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. will discuss last month’s Birthday tributes for his dad, Fred Hampton Sr. On his dad’s 75th birthday, tributes were paid to Fred Hampton Sr. for his contributions to the Black Panther Party and the Black community. Before Chairman Fred, Musician Amande from the legendary Watts Prophets explains the difference between Hip Hop and Rap Music. Psychologist, Dr. Denise Wright will also discuss the stigma attached to seeing a counselor in the Black Community.
Revolutionary Fred Hampton’s Childhood Home Receives Landmark Status
