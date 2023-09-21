Parts of Maryland and under a Tropical Storm Warning that will impact the East Coast this weekend.
A storm along the coast is expected to strengthen as it approaches North Carolina on Friday.
The storm will weaken by the time it reaches Maryland Saturday evening into Sunday. At this time, Worchester County in Maryland is under a Tropical Storm Warning.
Rain could arrive in southern Maryland by late Friday night, according to meteorologists and winds to pick up, especially near Southern Chesapeake Bay.
Most of the state should expect heavy rainfall and gusty winds through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 3″ across the area from west to east with emphasis on The Eastern Shore.
By Sunday, rain is expected spotty by the start of the Ravens game.
Tropical Storm Warning Issued Along East Coast, Here’s How It Will Impact Maryland was originally published on 92q.com
