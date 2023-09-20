Listen Live
Professor Manu Ampim & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on September 20, 2023

Contra College Professor Manu Ampim returns to the classroom to discuss the history of African Civilization. Professor Ampim is well-known for his discovery that the Willie Lynch letter was a fake. The lecture will be preceded by a check-in from Sinclair Skinner, a humanitarian and Washington, DC activist who will be previewing this weekend’s annual Black Block Chain Summit at Howard University.

Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

