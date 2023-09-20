Professor Manu Ampim & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show

Contra College Professor Manu Ampim returns to the classroom to discuss the history of African Civilization. Professor Ampim is well-known for his discovery that the Willie Lynch letter was a fake. The lecture will be preceded by a check-in from Sinclair Skinner, a humanitarian and Washington, DC activist who will be previewing this weekend’s annual Black Block Chain Summit at Howard University.
