Dr. Gerald Horne & Dr. Maxine Ankrah l The Carl Nelson Show

The University of Houstons’ top African Studies & History Professor Gerald Horne will examine the issues in Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Egypt & Ethiopia. Dr. Horne will also discuss US/ China relations, the ongoing Labor Strikes and the GOP infighting. Before Dr. Horne, a former Florida cop Raymond Hicks details how his former department set him up, resulting in him doing prison time for an offense he didn’t commit. Ex-Pat, Dr. Maxine Ankrah will start us off.
