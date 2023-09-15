WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Kwanzaa creator Dr. Maulana Karenga will reflect on the 58th anniversary of the US organization. The Black Nationalist group was created after the Watts riots in 1965. Before we hear from Dr. Karenga, Entertainer Candi Staton will discuss Friday’s 60th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing. Candi was in Birmingham on that fateful day. The Minister of Health, Nathaniel Jordan will also join us.

Revolution! 10 Notable Black Uprisings

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Maulana Karenga, Candi Staton & Minister of Health Nathaniel Jordan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com