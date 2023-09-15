Listen Live
Dr. Maulana Karenga, Candi Staton & Minister of Health Nathaniel Jordan l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on September 15, 2023

Kwanzaa creator Dr. Maulana Karenga will reflect on the 58th anniversary of the US organization. The Black Nationalist group was created after the Watts riots in 1965. Before we hear from Dr. Karenga, Entertainer Candi Staton will discuss Friday’s 60th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing. Candi was in Birmingham on that fateful day. The Minister of Health, Nathaniel Jordan will also join us.

