Dr. Denis Kimbro, Dr. Kweku Smith, Senator Jill Carter & Dr. Jason Anthony l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on September 13, 2023

Motivational Speaker, Author, and College Professor Dr. Denis Kimbro returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning. Dr. Kimbro, the author of Think and Grow Rich, A Black Choice, and several other books, will discuss Black Cultures’ strengths. Before Dr. Kimbro, Sports Psychologist Dr. Kweku Smith will talk about the impact of Black Fathers on Coco Gauff and Deion Sanders’s sons. Maryland State Senator Jill Carter will also explain why the saying, “nothing can be done for young offenders” is a false narrative and Psychologist Dr. Jason Anthony will also join us.

