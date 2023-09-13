DID THEY FIND THE ALIENS? ‘Alien Corpses’ Unveiled in Mexico

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A man unveiled what he claimed were two “non-human” alien corpses before the Mexican Congress Tuesday during its first hearing on UFOs.

Jamie Maussan, a journalist and ufologist brought two boxes containing what he said were the small, stuffed bodies of extraterrestrials recovered in Peru in 2017. He said carbon-14 dating carried out by the National Autonomous University of Mexico had determined the remains to be 700 and 1,800 years old.

The two mummified bodies each have only three fingers on each hand and elongated heads, resembling the famous movie character E.T.

“These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized,” Maussan claimed.

X-rays of the specimens were also shown during the hearing, with experts testifying under oath that one of the bodies is seen to have “eggs” inside, while both were said to have implants made of very rare metals, such as Osmium.

Maussan is known to have previously been associated with claims of “alien” discoveries that have later been debunked. One instance included a discovery of five supposed alien mummies in Peru in 2017 which turned out to be the remains of human children.

