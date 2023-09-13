Escaped Pennsylvania Inmate Danelo Cavalcante Has Been Captured

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Early morning Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police announced that convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.

[VIDEO] Inmate Danelo Cavalcante Escapes from Chester Co. Prison

A two-week manhunt came to an end around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning when Cavalcante was surrounded by tactical search teams before eventually being subdued by police dogs.

Cavalcante escaped from Chester County prison, where he was captured on camera “crab-walking” up to the roof on August 31. This escape happened shortly after his conviction of first-degree murder for the killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão.

Pennsylvania State Senator Katie Muth released a statement assuring the Brandão family, who have been traumatized over this two-week period, that Cavalcante is in police custody and will remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

“Today, Danelo Cavalcante will be placed back behind bars for the rest of his life. I also want to remember the victim, Deborah Brandão, whose family has been terrorized all over again over the past few weeks,” Muth wrote. “No amount of justice will bring Deborah back to her family, but today at least they can sleep a little easier knowing that Cavalcante cannot hurt anyone else.”

According to US Marshals Service, Cavalcante is also wanted in for homicide that took place in Brazil around 2017.

