Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari takes over our classroom to update us on the latest A.I. Artificial Intelligence Developments. He will break down Nuclear Thoughts as God’s Source and discuss, The Technology of Mind Manipulation and Ascension vs. A.I. Before Brother Sadiki, a panel of Prince George’s County activists will explain why they are opposed to the building of a Lithium Battery Storage facility in their neighborhood. Former Federal Agent Dr. Tyrone Powers will also join us.
Revolution! 10 Notable Black Uprisings
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Sadiki Bakari, Dr. Tyrone Powers & Prince George’s County Activists Panel l The Carl Nelson Show
- Rudy Giuliani Says He Left 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Early Because Kamala Harris Was There
- Fairfax County Police Achieve DNA Breakthrough Leading To Arrest In 1994 Grisly Homicide Case
- Pennsylvania Lab 1st in the World to Identify New Synthetic Opioid More Potent Than Fentanyl
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-12-2023]
Sadiki Bakari, Dr. Tyrone Powers & Prince George’s County Activists Panel l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
Ron DeSantis Silent After Nazis Proudly March The Streets Of Central Florida
-
‘Hell On Earth’: Lawsuits Amass For South Carolina Jail As Inmate Raped Multiple Times Awaiting Trial
-
Lunch With Labor 8.15.23 Podcast
-
Lunch with Labor 8.8.23 Podcast
-
Face The Facts: 05-13-2021
-
Mississippi Cop Loses Job After Arresting 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Peeing Behind Mom’s Car
-
Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon Expected To Announce 2024 Run For Mayor