Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari takes over our classroom to update us on the latest A.I. Artificial Intelligence Developments. He will break down Nuclear Thoughts as God’s Source and discuss, The Technology of Mind Manipulation and Ascension vs. A.I. Before Brother Sadiki, a panel of Prince George’s County activists will explain why they are opposed to the building of a Lithium Battery Storage facility in their neighborhood. Former Federal Agent Dr. Tyrone Powers will also join us.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Sadiki Bakari, Dr. Tyrone Powers & Prince George’s County Activists Panel l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com