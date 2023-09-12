After nearly three decades, Fairfax County police have made an arrest in the brutal stabbing death of 37-year-old Robin Lawrence in her Springfield home on Nov. 20, 1994. Her husband was out of the country at the time.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
A family friend discovered the horrifying scene, where Robin had been stabbed multiple times while her two-year-old daughter was in the house, shaking the usually quiet community.
Despite extensive investigations, the case went cold until 2019 when DNA evidence led detectives to Stephen Smerk, who was taken into custody in Niskayuna, New York.
Smerk confessed to the murder when detectives swabbed his DNA and is now awaiting extradition. He had no prior criminal history and appeared to choose his victim randomly.
The family expressed gratitude for the police departments’ work, and the case highlights the dedication of cold case detectives in delivering justice regardless of the timeline.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins To Miss Rest Of Season With Torn Achilles
- Howard University Enhances Security Measures Following Assault On 4 Students
- Dunkin’ Officially Rolls Out Fall Flavors!
- Intoxicated Carjackers Attempt To Steal Ride-On Bus In Wheaton
- Beyoncé Paid Metro $100k To Operate An Extra Hour Due To Weather Delays At Her Concert
- Taylor Swift Shares Special Moment With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter, Bianka, During Los Angeles Tour Stop
- Report: U.S. Capitol Police Searching Senate Office Buildings After Unconfirmed Reports Of An Active Shooter
- Drake Brings Lamar Jackson On Stage During D.C. Stop: “This Is My Quarterback”
- Report: Coppin State Dismissed From Sexual Assault Lawsuit Involving Former Basketball Staff Member
- Mastercard To Stop Allowing Marijuana Transactions On Its Debit Cards
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Fairfax County Police Achieve DNA Breakthrough Leading To Arrest In 1994 Grisly Homicide Case was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
Ron DeSantis Silent After Nazis Proudly March The Streets Of Central Florida
-
‘Hell On Earth’: Lawsuits Amass For South Carolina Jail As Inmate Raped Multiple Times Awaiting Trial
-
Lunch With Labor 8.15.23 Podcast
-
Lunch with Labor 8.8.23 Podcast
-
Face The Facts: 05-13-2021
-
Mississippi Cop Loses Job After Arresting 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Peeing Behind Mom’s Car
-
Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon Expected To Announce 2024 Run For Mayor